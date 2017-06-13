Class gives back

Hank Stamschror
Sunnyside High School teacher and Class of 1972 President Pedro Marquez stands with this year’s scholarship award recipients Andrew Diddens and Hienschi Nguyen. Each received scholarships of $2,500, raised from funds donated by classmates and local business.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment