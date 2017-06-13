Dr. Richard Swan Stark passed away at Kadlec Hospital, Richland, on May 28, 2017, after a short illness.

Richard was born on June 1, 1937, to Gertrude Swan Stark and Robert Gordon Stark in Erie, Penn. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Bucknell University, a Master’s of Science in Entomology from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Entomology from The Pennsylvania State University.

While at Penn State, Richard met his wife, Joyce. Richard was her best friend and lifelong love.

They traveled across the U.S. to Prosser, for Dick’s postdoctoral position with WSU. Dick became a Project Entomologist for the Washington State Department of Agriculture. He was on the faculty at Heritage University, teaching biology-related classes and astronomy, and was also on the adjunct faculty of Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin Community Colleges.

As members of the Planetary Society, the couple participated in geological expeditions to Belize and Italy.

Dick enjoyed science fiction, was an opera enthusiast and amateur astronomer. He loved swimming and gardening. He was actively involved with the Sunnyside High School Science Fair and the Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Dick loved music, playing percussion for the Mid-Columbia Symphony, Columbia Basin Community College Concert Band and the Inland Northwest Orchestra. He also played for performances of the Washington East Opera, Richland Light Opera and Valley Theatre Company.

Dick is survived by his wife, Joyce Patterson Stark; sister, Trajan Augusta Gordon; brother, Gordon (John) Stark, his wife Linda and their daughters Gracie and Ruby.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. in Prosser.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Swedish Cancer Institute (Esophageal Cancer Program), c/o Swedish Medical Center Foundation, 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA. 98122.

You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.