Ellensburg due to play

— The Sunday Gospel Jamboree at 2 p.m. June 18, at the Grace Brethren Church, 428 B St., will feature Paul and Stephanie Melton of Ellensburg.

Performing with the couple will be their accompaniments, Joel and Hannah Allen of Ellensburg.

The group have been playing together for several years, mostly for church services, but are now reaching others with their full of life and energy soul music.

Any interested musicians are welcome to participate with an open microphone along with other regularly participating musicians and bands. A free will offering at the door.

For more info call 509-830-4578.