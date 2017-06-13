Ellensburg due to play

MABTON — The Sunday Gospel Jamboree at 2 p.m. June 18, at the Grace Brethren Church, 428 B St., will feature Paul and Stephanie Melton of Ellensburg.
Performing with the couple will be their accompaniments, Joel and Hannah Allen of Ellensburg.
The group have been playing together for several years, mostly for church services, but are now reaching others with their full of life and energy soul music.
Any interested musicians are welcome to participate with an open microphone along with other regularly participating musicians and bands. A free will offering at the door.
For more info call 509-830-4578.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment