Granger society meets

GRANGER — The local Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Scout Cabin on Main street.
The members will be previewing the new fire department display.
GRANGER — The local Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Scout Cabin on Main street.
The members will be previewing the new fire department display.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment