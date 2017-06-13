Hotrods at Herb’s

GRANDVIEW — The second Herb’s Hotrods Car and Bike Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, in front of Herb’s Bar and Grill, 132 Division St.
Exhibitors are asked to bring vehicles at 9 a.m. The north block of Division Street will be blocked off for the show.
Registration forms are available at Herb’s or at Lyz.conklin@gmail.com.
Tables are available for vendors by calling 509-830-8204.
Proceeds will benefit the Extra Mile Student Center in Grandview.
For more information call 509-830-5096.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment