Hotrods at Herb’s

— The second Herb’s Hotrods Car and Bike Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, in front of Herb’s Bar and Grill, 132 Division St.

Exhibitors are asked to bring vehicles at 9 a.m. The north block of Division Street will be blocked off for the show.

Registration forms are available at Herb’s or at Lyz.conklin@gmail.com.

Tables are available for vendors by calling 509-830-8204.

Proceeds will benefit the Extra Mile Student Center in Grandview.

For more information call 509-830-5096.