Jose G. Guzman, 87, of Sunnyside, died June 6, 2017 in Sunnyside. He was born Feb. 15, 1930, in San Juan, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.