Jose Mendez, 84, of Sunnyside, died June 12, 2017 in Sunnyside.
He was born Jan. 1, 1933 in Michoacan, Mexico.
No formal funeral services are planned.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside in care arrangements.
