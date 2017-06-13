New mobile market on its way to Sunnyside

— The Dairy Farmers of Washington are partnering again with and supporting 2nd Harvest in a mobile market (food bank) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Sunnyside Adventists Community Service Food Bank, 1875 E. Lincoln Ave.

Fresh gallons of Darigold milk will be distributed to local families, individuals, and seniors (while supplies last) as part of the “Dairy for Life” program which was started by dairy farmers in the Yakima Valley, said Eastern Washington partnership Development Director Jeff Steele said.

He said not only will clients receive fresh milk, but they will also receive fresh local fruits and vegetables among other items. Grown beef will also be distributed thanks to Washington Beef Courts.

Clients are encouraged to bring a box for their food.

Steele said the groceries is for all families in need of food assistance.

This event is open to the public and no appointments or documentations is needed.

“We’re holding this event rain or shine,” he said.

The mobile market is just one of the events, the Dairy Farmers will be participating in this weekend.

On Father’s Day, Sunday, the dairy organization will be supporting the Sunnyside Police Department and the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens to raise funds for a local family in Granger.

The volunteers will be accepting donations of clothing, food and cash to aid the family of eight children, ranging in age from one to 19, who tragically lost their mother in a recent homicide. Their father is in jail for her death.

Volunteers will be set up at the Sunnyside Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.