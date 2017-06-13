0

Pavlo Steve Datsis

DEATH NOTICE

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Pavlo Steve Datsis, 91, of Grandview, died June 10, 2017, in Prosser.

He was born Feb. 3, 1926, in Waterville, Maine.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment