Robert “Bob” L. Hazzard, 84, longtime Outlook resident, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Yakima.

Bob was born on July 23, 1932, in Forest City, Mo., the son of Edith (Derr) and Floyd Hazzard Sr. Bob received his education in Sunnyside graduating with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1952. While in high school Bob participated in football, basketball and baseball and was named Sports King in his senior year.

In 1952, Bob married Donna Tinker. To this union two sons were born, Robert Hazzard Jr. and Jerald “Jerry” Hazzard. Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Foss. On March 1, 1958, he married Shirley J. Hobson, to which three children were born Linda, Paul and Roger. Bob was a salesperson for various companies and owner of several businesses throughout his working career. He was an avid sports fan of the Sunnyside Grizzlies and Sunnyside Christian Knights in all sporting events locally and at state.

Bob was a member of the Sunnyside United Methodist Church, former Granger Lyons Club and Sunnyside V.F.W.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Hazzard of Outlook, one daughter Linda Benjert of Outlook, two sons, Paul Hazzard (Leslie) of Seattle, and Roger Hazzard (Kenna) of Sunnyside, 17 grandchildren Michael Hazzard, Brian Hazzard, Shannon Hazzard, Cody Brown, Britney Hazzard, Beau Hazzard, Lyndseigh Meyer, Lindsey Schutt, Ashley Vanbelle, Alex Benjert, McKenzie Benjert, Reid Benjert, Shea Hazzard, Daniel Hazzard, Ryker Hazzard, Titus Hazzard and Sterling Hazzard and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Marjorie Thrift (Jim), two brothers-in-law, Don Smith, Lyle Anderson and three sisters-in-law, Bobbie Hazzard, Cecelia Poe and Jackie Poe.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Hazzard Sr. and Edith Lucille and stepmother, Margaret Hazzard, sisters, Phyllis Smith, Pat Anderson, Mary Yahn, brothers, Jack Hazzard, Gene Hazzard, Floyd “Junior” Hazzard, Tom Hazzard, Dale Poe, and Walter “Buster” Poe.

A graveside inurnment service will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

