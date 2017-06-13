Youth honors announced

— Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion has released the names of its Vocational Scholars Award and year-end Vocational Scholar medalist recipients of the fourth quarter.

DECA recipients include Monica Macias Salas, Destanie Morales, Alondra Perez, Jasmin A. Arregui and Alexandra Gonzalez.

The FFA fourth quarter scholar is Isabella Arriaga.

Medalists for the vocational scholar program are Gold Medalists Jay-Cee Al-Ghamdi (FFA) and Alondra Perez (DECA), Silver Medalist Destanie Morales (DECA) and Bronze Medalist Donovan Shea (FFA).

The spring sports athlete scholars are Angel Morales for baseball, Isabella Arriaga for softball, Vanessa Caballero and Enrique Garza for track, Jodanni Osuna for soccer, Rocco Parrish, Tavin Valenzuela and Marin Bender for golf and Isaiah Villarreal, Marc Martinez, Alexa Rodriguez and Briseida Espindola for tennis.

The year-end medalists for the athlete scholars are Gold Medalist Marc Martinez, Silver Medalist Rocco Parrish and Bronze Medalist Marin Bender.