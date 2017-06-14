Florida reader calls for summer water safety

With summer here it’s time to enjoy swimming with the grandkids, but you need to be aware of two rare and silent killers called dry drowning and delayed drowning.

Dry drowning is when a child swallows water and asphyxiates soon after from the larynx swelling shut. Breathing becomes labored.

Delayed drowning is when a child swallows water which goes into the lungs, shows no immediate symptoms and can die up to 24 hours later. Vigilance around water and recognizing symptoms can save a child. Symptoms may look like a virus with lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea.

Rush to the nearest emergency room if you see any of these symptoms. Your grandchild’s life may depend on it.

Mindy Danko, The Villages, Fla.