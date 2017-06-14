Grandview police seek leads in shootings

— Police are still seeking leads in a pair of gang-related shootings two weeks apart.

“We are still attempting to identify everyone involved,” Assistant Police Chief Mike Hopp said. “The case is still ongoing.”

On June 3, witnesses reported a fight followed by five gunshots in front of Westside Market at the corner of West Fifth Street and Euclid Road.

There were no injuries.

A few blocks away, residents in an apartment building reported a bullet was lodged in their wall. No one was injured.

The bullet in the apartment on Grandridge Road happened at about the same time as the shooting at the market and was related to that incident, Hopp said.

“It appears it may have been a stray bullet and we do not believe the occupants of this apartment were specifically targeted,” he said.

All suspects at the market had fled by the time officers arrived, records show.

It was the city’s second gang-related shooting in two weeks.

A man was injured May 23 during a drive-by shooting in the area of West Fifth Street and Puterbaugh Road, records show. The man’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Suspects are still being sought in that case.

Any one with information on either shooting is asked to call 509-882-2000.