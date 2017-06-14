Granger reeling from priest issue

— Area residents are still in shock over a local priest’s dismissal following allegations of sexual abuse.

The Rev. Gustavo Gomez Santos, 51, served Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 604 E. Ave., and offered Spanish-language mass in Mabton. He was removed from ministry in the Roman Catholic Church, Yakima Diocese.

Bishop Joseph Tyson said the action was taken because the allegation of sexual abuse of a minor “… was determined to be credible,” Tyson said.

“The whole situation is bad for the victims, the priest, the whole church,” said Al Ramos, who attends mass in Zillah. “It’s bad for everybody.”

Gomez Santos was placed on leave May 5 after Yakima County Sheriff’s Office detectives shared an interview with a 21-year-old former Mattawa resident who reported he had been fondled by the priest five or six years earlier, while the priest was serving as pastor of St.

Juan Diego Parish in Cowiche, Tyson said.

Sheriff’s officials determined the incident could not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations, prompting the Diocese investigation, he said.

As a result, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Tuesday’s announcement by the diocese came as a surprise.

“I know nothing of this currently and I have not been contacted before about this possible investigation,” Brusic said.

Although criminal charges won’t apparently be pursued against Gomez Santos, who has maintained his innocence, some in town are glad the Diocese took action.

“It’s a good thing he’s gone,” Brian Ortiz said. “Hell has no boundaries.”

Hector Flores is still trying to make sense of it all.

“It’s weird,” the Parker resident said. “I was in that church once for a quinceañera.”

Father Tomas Vidal, associate priest in Grandview, will be parochial vicar full-time to Granger and Mabton starting July 1.

The Catholic church’s sexual abuse hotline is 888-276-4490.