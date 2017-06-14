Jose Guadalupe “Lupe” Guzman, 87, of Sunnyside, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Lupe was born in San Juan, Texas on Feb. 15, 1930.

He married Maria Graciela Munguia on Feb. 17, 1950, and they raised nine children in Sunnyside.

A lifelong musician, Lupe was a pioneer of the Conjunto music scene, passing on his love of music to his entire family. In his early musical career, he formed many musical bands eventually forming his own family band “Los Cinco de Joel Guzman.”

He continued to play his bajo sexto until 2015 with his son-in-law, Juan Barco.

In Lupe’s lifetime he received many musical achievement awards, most recently being inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame in 2017.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Maria Graciela Guzman; and his children; Norma Barco (Juan), Nora Dyrseth (Harry), Nelda Guajardo (Rick), Joe Guzman (Julie), Maria Pineda, Joel Guzman (Sarah), Teresa Cerrillo (Ray), Margie Jimenez (Augustin), Manuel Guzman (Angie) and sisters Amparo Garza and Alice Villanueva (Jesse); as well as 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by various nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Uncle Manuel “Papa Meme” Guzman and Aunt Margarita Yanez, who raised him.

Lupe spent many years working the fertile Yakima Valley land, playing music, and then working as a Teamster retiring, from the Hanford Nuclear site in 1993.

He will be greatly missed by his family and by his extensive circle of friends near and far.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday June 15, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Lupe’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.