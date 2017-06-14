Mabton set for annual celebration

Schedule Friday 7 p.m. — Miss Mabton Pageant at Artz-Fox Elementary School. Saturday 6-10 a.m. — Firemen’s Breakfast at fire station. 11 a.m. — Parade. 1 p.m. — Dancing horses. 2:30 p.m. — Mabton Royal Court performance, followed by Melody Griffin Dance Academy. 7:30 p.m. — Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate completion of water, downtown street projects. 8-10 p.m. — Free concert and dance at intersection of Main and B streets. Also Saturday Class of 2019 car show at Feezell Park. Awards at 3 p.m. Raffles, silent auctions and competitive games for children.

— It was a long winter for residents, and they are now ready to celebrate spring as Community Days kicks off, Greater Mabton Association spokeswoman Gaye Vandermyn said.

“We’re hoping it will be a grand, fun community celebration to help all of us get over the awful winter experience this community endured,” she said.

Community Days activities Friday night with the Miss Mabton pageant and continue Saturday with the Firemen’s Breakfast at the fire station from 6-10 a.m.

Besides the 11 a.m. parade, Saturday will include a car show hosted by the Mabton High School Class of 2019 at Feezell Park.

Dancing horses will be competing at 1 p.m.

The new Mabton Royal Court will be performing on the bandstand in Feezell Park at 2:15 p.m., followed by the Melody Griffin Dance Academy.

There will be raffles, silent auctions and competitive games for the children.

Vandermyn said this year’s celebration not only marks the end of winter but the completion of a long list of street projects.

“Our street projects were not only halted by snow, only blocking access to some streets, but the water lines projects and the project to improve the downtown streets was delayed for the whole winter,” she said.

But the projects are finished now.

To mark that accomplishment, a city ribbon cutting will be downtown at 7:30 p.m.

Vandermyn said to celebrate the end of winter and the completion of the city’s street project, a free concert and dance is planned from 8 to 10 p.m. on the “Big M” in the intersection of Main and B Streets.