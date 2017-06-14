Newspaper should be more positive

As a subscriber of The Daily Sun, I look forward to two papers every year the most — the babies edition and the Top 5 percent graduates.

This year, there was no Top 5 percent.

The day after the scholarship awards banquet, a front page story was not about Sunnyside’s eight valedictorians or the $2.3 million in scholarships. It was about two students whose parents were angry with Sunnyside High School because their kids couldn’t walk at graduation. They lacked credits, but wanted an exception made.

The story did not talk about the 400 students who met graduation requirements, worked hard and should be highlighted.

Why would the paper focus on them and not the other 90 percent plus?

We do our kids a favor by teaching them the world/life is not fair and we don’t always deserve a participation trophy. In the real world, you will be fired from your job if you skip work or fail.

Parents have an obligation to be at that school every trimester for conferences. Parents have daily access to power school and teachers’ emails. No excuses.

It’s like blaming the field goal kicker for losing the game when he misses a field goal at the end. Your team had 60 minutes of game time to win the game.

A student has four years to get credits. He/she shouldn’t be trying to make them up the last week of school.

The paper needs to highlight the positive.

Anne Concienne, Grandview