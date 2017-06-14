Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

June 12

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on Acoma Drive.

Funeral escort on Missouri Street.

Animal problem on East Third Street.

Information on Carriage Square Drive.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Citizen complaint on Sandy Lane.

Information on West King Street.

Found property on East Washington Street.

Court order service on Viall Road.

Court order service on Nealy Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Bethany Road.

Traffic hazard on Highland Road.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Assist agency on South Euclid Road.

Parking problem on Esperanza Court.

June 13

Parking problem on Esperanza Court.

Parking problem Arteaga Circle.

GRANGER POLICE

June 12

Welfare check on West Boulevard North.

MABTON POLICE

June 12

Traffic stop on Sixth Avenue at Washington Street.

Theft on North Street.

Animal bite on Third Avenue.

Burglary on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

June 12

Parking problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street.

Fraud on South Seventh Street.

Fraud on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on Thompson Drive.

Animal problem on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Otis Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Animal bite on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Information on Tacoma Avenue.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on Ridgeway Loop.

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

Lost property on South 13th Street.

Unwanted guest on Grant Avenue.

Accident hit and run on South 13th Street.

Court order violation on South Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sage Court.

Parking problem on West South Hill Road.

Attempt to locate on McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

June 13

Domestic disturbance on East Kearney Avenue.

Transport on North Front Street.

WAPATO POLICE

June 12

Assist agency on Wapato Longhouse.

Intoxication on South Wapato Avenue.

Injury crash on North Track Road.

Intoxication on North Track Road.

Wanted person on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Public service on South Satus Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Keppler Way.

Wanted person on Egan Road at North Track Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 12, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jose Roberto Carreon, dob 04/21/91, driving under the influence.

Luis Fernando Cuevas Mendoza, dob 10/24/98, driving under the influence.

Joel Ira Hughes, dob 09/06/83, driving under the influence.

Rafael Santiago Ventura, dob 09/10/78, driving under the influence.

Jess Anthony White, dob 10/06/69, driving under the influence.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Alondra Elizabeth Fernandez, dob 07/07/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Julie Delina E. Alvarez, dob 02/02/95, minor in possession and/or consumption.

arraignment

Jesus Ochoa, dob 12/08/95, supplying liquor/premises to a minor.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

June 11

Assist agency on Mellis Road at East Mellis.

Animal problem on Price Road, Outlook.

Civil matter on Woodworth Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Information on Outlook Road.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Theft on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Tear Road, Grandview.

Missing person on Gap Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road at Tear Road, Grandview.

Illegal burning on Interstate 82 East, Zillah.

June 12

Rape on D Street, Outlook.

Theft on Clark Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Wagoner Road at Chapelle Road.

Abuse neglect on Emerson Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Lewandowski Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Fraud on Braden Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on High School Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Animal noise on Braden Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

June 11

Animal problem on Cutler Way.

Vehicle prowl on Schooley Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Third Avenue.

June 12

Theft on Second Avenue.

Assist resident Seventh Street.

Wanted person on Fletcher Lane.