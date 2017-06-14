0

Rising in remembrance

Jody Patterson of Patterson Masonry builds a column yesterday at the site of the future Zillah Veterans Memorial on First Street, adjacent to Teapot Dome Park. The work is the first phase of a $200,000 project.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

