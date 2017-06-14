Trial dates set in fruit company theft

— Trial dates are set for two Lower Yakima Valley residents accused of participating in a scheme to steal funds from a fruit company.

Veronica Araceli Garza, 37, of Prosser, will stand trial Aug. 14 on one charge of first-degree theft and three counts of forgery, records show.

She appeared in Benton County Superior Court last Thursday, records show.

Jennifer Marie Barriga, 19, of Grandview, is also set to begin a jury trial on Aug. 14 for a charge of first-degree theft, records show.

She, too, appeared in Benton County Superior Court on Thursday, records show.

The charges stem from an alleged payroll fraud scheme at Zirkle Fruit’s Paterson site, records show.

The women allegedly were part of an effort that resulted in $956,153 in fraudulent checks involving as many as 11 employees, records show.

Barriga and Garza are the only two suspects with Lower Yakima Valley ties currently facing a trial date for the alleged scheme, records show.