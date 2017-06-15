Arrests made in burglary

— A local man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday after he allegedly broke into a home.

Dante Joel Nunez, 23, is charged with residential burglary and second-degree theft, records show.

An alleged accomplice in the burglary, Amanda James, was released to Yakama Tribal police, records show.

They were arrested Tuesday night after police received a trespassing call at a Toppenish residence, records show.

Nunez and James were seen walking out of the house into the backyard, records show.

Police searched Nunez and found a check book, deposit slips and a credit card in his pants pocket, records show.

Nunez said he was going to “throw away” the check book by “maybe burning them,” Officer S. Scheurer said.

Nunez was later transported from the Toppenish Police Department to the Yakima County Jail, records show.

In an unrelated case, Kristofer Dana Nielsen, 29, of Grandview, is charged with third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, records show.

He appeared in court Monday after he allegedly stole items Saturday from Kohl’s store in Union Gap.