Council approves police contract

— The city’s police officers guild has a new contract.

The City Council on Monday night approved a 3-year collective bargaining agreement with the guild.

The action followed an executive session to discuss the contract, which is in effect from Jan. 1, 2017 though Dec. 31, 2019.

Officers had been working under their old contract, which expired last year, City Manager Don Day said.

The decision was a reversal from an April 10 meeting, when the council voted against a guild contract proposal that called for a 2.5 percent wage increase this year for officers and 1 percent for sergeants.

In other action Monday, the council agreed to refinance two at a savings of over $560,000.