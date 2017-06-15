Council approves police contract

SUNNYSIDE — The city’s police officers guild has a new contract.
The City Council on Monday night approved a 3-year collective bargaining agreement with the guild.
The action followed an executive session to discuss the contract, which is in effect from Jan. 1, 2017 though Dec. 31, 2019.
Officers had been working under their old contract, which expired last year, City Manager Don Day said.
The decision was a reversal from an April 10 meeting, when the council voted against a guild contract proposal that called for a 2.5 percent wage increase this year for officers and 1 percent for sergeants.
In other action Monday, the council agreed to refinance two at a savings of over $560,000.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment