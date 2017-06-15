Granger council reaches compromise on fireworks issue

— Personal fireworks will still be permitted in the city limits.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a ban on fireworks that do not have permits, City Clerk/Treasurer Alice Koerner said.

Effective with the July 4, 2018 holiday, the city will have a new fireworks permitting process for “anyone living in the city limits,” Koener said.

Permit applications can be submitted to City Hall and will cost $50, she said.

Council also had an option Tuesday to impose an outright ban on all personal fireworks, such as backyard or families setting off their own displays.

The only exception would have been for the public display the city organizes.

Initial City Council discussions this year on fireworks included a proposal in February that would have declared “... it is unlawful for any person to store, offer for sale, expose for sale, use, possess, fire or discharge any fireworks.”

But comments from the public prompted council members to pull back from an all-out ban, Koerner said.

The topic first came up last June during a workshop when council members discussed a private fireworks show at Jack Burnes’ property on Cherry Hill Road.

The city had no restrictions regarding private firework displays until the council’s action on Tuesday.

Granger, Zillah and Mabton are the only Lower Yakima Valley cities that allow consumer fireworks.

Mabton issued an emergency fireworks ban in 2015 because of severe drought conditions.