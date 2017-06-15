Granger craft time

Photo by John Fannin
Sisters Bianca, left, and Isela Valencia receive assistance from Community Library Supervisor Sonia Espinoza Tuesday during the Granger Library’s weekly craft time. This week’s project focused on a personalized key chain for Father’s Day.
