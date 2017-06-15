Prosser grads ready to walk

— Art Fiker Memorial Stadium will be filled with people in cap and gown at 10 a.m. Saturday for a commencement exercise ceremony.

Prosser’s high school graduation is the last one in the Lower Yakima Valley for the 2016-17 school year.

Three valedictorians will speak at the ceremony; Lacey Ann Desserault, Kaylee James and Cristian Rivera Montesinos.

Desserault will attend Washington State University, majoring in agricultural and food business economics.

James will attend Brigham Young University, majoring in English.

Montesinos will attend the University of Washington to study engineering and business.

The seniors have been out of school for a few days, but yesterday was the last day of school for the remaining students in the Prosser School District.