Red Cross helping family

— The Red Cross is helping a local family after their home was partially destroyed by a fire yesterday.

It began at 12:30 a.m. at 171 First St. and wasn’t controlled until 3 a.m., Yakima Fire District No. 5 Captain J.J. Ihnen said.

The fire appears to have begun in the laundry room, with fire venting through the roof, Ihnen said.

The property is owned by Jose Hernandez, he said. Julian and Alejandra Meraz were living in the home.

All were safely evacuated and there were no injuries he said. Efforts were hampered because of “... multiple roofs from additions to the structure,” Ihnen said.

The damage, including partial loss of the home and heavy smoke damage to the contents, is estimated at $55,000, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.