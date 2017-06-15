Sentencing delayed for former Prosser teacher

— Sentencing will be delayed for a former Housel Middle School teacher.

Tonie Ann Reiboldt, 43, was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty last month to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, records show.

“The sentencing was continued to July 5,” Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller said. “My understanding is that the pre-sentence report was not finished.”

The charges stem from her years as a physical education teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in Kennewick, records show.

She was previously a physical education teacher at Housel Middle School in the Prosser School District from 1991-2003.

Court documents show that Reiboldt allegedly sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of herself to students younger than 16 years of age, a Kennewick Police Department report said.

Reibolt also taught math, and coached track, volleyball, dance and gymnastics in Kennewick schools.

In January of this year, the third-degree rape charge was also filed against her following additional student testimony, records show.

The criminal case against Reibolt began one year ago today, June 15, 2016, after Kennewick School District officials received reports of videos of a school district employee in sexual acts being sent to multiple minors, records show.

She submitted her letter of resignation July 28 to the Kennewick School District, records show.

However, Kennewick Police Department officials continued their investigation into Reiboldt, records show.