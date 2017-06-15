Shooting shakes Newhouse, staff

— The local Congressman is still in shock over a shooting rampage yesterday that critically wounded a colleague.

“Today around D.C. is pretty unbelievable,” Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said by phone.

He asked prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, majority whip for the House of Representatives. Scalise and two from his security detail were wounded yesterday morning during a Congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Va.

The suspected shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Ill., died in a gunfire exchange with police, national media reported.

Scalise was hit in the hip by the rifle fire, according to media reports. He was listed in critical condition as of press time.

“I was on my way to an early morning meeting… just before I left it was on the radio,” the Fourth District Congressman said. “I was just totally shocked this could happen at a relatively unknown event early in the morning at a local baseball park surrounded by houses.

“There was no public notification that they were going to be there,” he said. “Somebody, I think, had been thinking about doing this for awhile.”

Newhouse said he did not try out for this year’s team because he spent the past few months with his wife, Carol, who died in May after a battle with cancer.

Newhouse said he knows Scalise well.

“I just saw him and visited with him last night,” Newhouse said yesterday. “I talk to him on a daily basis. I’ve been to his district.”

Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the Republican’s Assistant Whip in the House. He will serve in Scalise’s position temporarily.

Newhouse hopes it’s not for long.

“We’re hopeful to get Mr. Scalise back real soon,” he said.

Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Spokane, called the shooting “… horrifying news.”

“Join me in praying for him (Scalise), his wife, Jennifer, kids, staff and all involved,” she said.

In response to the shooting and security concerns, votes were canceled in Congress yesterday and hearings were canceled or postponed, Newhouse said.

Security was on Newhouse’s mind on his way to work.

“That thought did cross my mind. I walk several blocks from where I stay to the office,” he said. “You want to be wary about where you are. I was offered a ride but opted to walk in.”

Even so, safety is a top priority after yesterday’s shooting.

“It really does make you stop and reassess the safety precautions we take,” Newhouse said. “What more is there we could or should do?”

Newhouse’s chief of staff, Carrie Meadows, said the shooting — allegedly a response to Trump’s presidency per media reports — is emblematic of the nation’s tone.

“We have seen an increase in communications that cause concern,” Meadows said. “Some of the comments on Facebook today… there are some people who get close to the line of being a threat. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

District of Columbia police and Congressional security staff are working together to ramp up security, she said.

Newhouse said the public in general, including his district, are more “… vocal if they disagree with President Trump. We bear the brunt of that a lot.”

He added, “I think there seems to be more energy in the public.”

However, he said most residents in his Congressional district are “respectful, professional and courteous.”

Newhouse said the shooting is causing those in Congress to take stock of their behavior, as well.

“I really think the silver lining to this cloud I hope is that it brings people together to be more aware of each other and to be more respectful of each other’s opinion,” he said. “What people here are seeing and maybe understanding better is that the tone we set here sets an example of how people treat each other.

“We can disagree strongly on issues, but we can do so in a way that we respect people,” Newhouse said.