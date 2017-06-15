0

Talent on display

Sunnyside musicians, singers and dancers wait for their turn to go on stage yesterday morning during the Pioneer Elementary School “All School Talent Show.” Students repeated their performances last night for family members.

Photo by Julia Hart
Sunnyside musicians, singers and dancers wait for their turn to go on stage yesterday morning during the Pioneer Elementary School “All School Talent Show.” Students repeated their performances last night for family members.

Thursday, June 15, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment