Training day

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Sunnyside and Yakima County Fire District No. 5 firefighters work together yesterday during annual vehicle extrication training at the city’s fire station. From left are Stephanie Honey-Morrow, Dave Timmermans and Josh Visster.
