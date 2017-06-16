Fundraiser set for victim’s eight children

— The local Police Department will join dairy industry officials and the local cemetery manager to raise money and collect clothing Sunday for eight Granger children who are without their parents.

Maria D. Gonzalez-Castillo died June 1 or 2 from blunt force trauma to the head, records show. Her husband, Jaime M. Alejandre, is in Yakima County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder in her death.

Her eight children are staying with other family members.

“We are always happy to partner with other organizations in an effort to make a positive impact in our community,” Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 2675 E. Lincoln Ave. It is organized by police, Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Manager Tim Morris and Washington Dairy Farmers.

Maggie Dawson of Zillah started a Go Fund Me account at gofundme.com/8-children-with-no-mother-father.

The stated goal is $100,000, with $4,355 raised as of press time. Contributions can also be made directly to an account at Solarity Credit Union.