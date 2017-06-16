Music to their ears

Students at Sunnyside’s Chief Kamiakin Elementary School celebrate the end of the school year with a talent show yesterday. Entertainment ranged from a drum team above to a light saber demonstration at left. Today is the final day of classes for the 2016-17 school year.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment