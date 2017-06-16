Prosser board to talk school construction site

— Four months after voters overwhelmingly approved a bond measure, School District officials will take another step today towards new construction.

The School Board meets at 6 p.m. today to review possible placements of buildings for the new high school.

Board members will meet in the staff development room at 1500 Grant Ave.

Voters in February approved $69.3 million construction bond measure.

The plan calls for building a new, 150,000-square-foot high school at a new site near Art Fiker Stadium.

It will also remodel all three elementary schools, adding a combined 10,000 square feet.

Total project cost is $108.7 million, with state funds covering the remaining $39.4 million.

Historic parts of the 1920 high school building will be preserved and used for administrative offices, School Board Chairwoman Peggy Douglas said. That will save the district about $45,000 per year in administrative office leases.

The focus of tonight’s special meeting is placing the new high school.

It is one of three planned this month dedicated to new school construction.

The board will have a community forum from 5-6 p.m. on June 27 and another from 5-6 p.m. on June 29. Both will seek comment on new high school design.

And both forums will be in Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 932 Park Ave..

Douglas has said the district will be looking at a five or six-year construction timeline for the project.

As for elementary school remodeling, the plan has called for expansion to alleviate the more than 800 Prosser elementary school students who have classes in portables.

The School District has not built a new building in 56 years and the last school remodel was about 30 years ago for the middle school.