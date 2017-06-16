Safety chat

Officials with West Benton Fire and Rescue provide fire safety lessons for approximately 300 children in the Prosser School District to mark the end of the school year. Demonstrations took place not only in schools, but at the city’s park, where children could operate a fire hose.
