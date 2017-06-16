Toppenish man faces child pornography charges

— A local man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday on accusations he downloaded and stored child pornography.

Ernesto Rios, 25, faces 58 counts of possession of child pornography, records show.

He was arrested Wednesday following a search warrant conducted at his home in the 300 block of North Beech Street, records show.

Police found 58 files with images or videos of “... children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” Sgt. O. Zapien said.

Rios admitted to having searched for “boy porn,” viewing the videos and downloading them into Dropbox, records show.

The files were uploaded to Dropbox using the screen name “Alex Boyce,” records show.

The search was approved Monday by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Roy.

Dropbox employees actually reported the files last November to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, records show.

A cyber tip ensued and officers were able to track the files to Rios through a search warrant for Charter Communications, records show.

Zapien was assigned the case five months ago but the investigation stalled, he said.

“Due to manpower shortage and being promoted to Sergeant, I was unable to continue working on the case,” he said.

But momentum picked up in May, records show, when Zapien asked Cpt. Johnson to help, who in turn obtained the warrant from Roy.