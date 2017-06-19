Bernadine Marie Carman, 92, of Selah and a longtime Sunnyside resident, died June 16, 2017, in Selah.
She was born June 3, 1925, in Clarkston.
No formal funeral services have seen set.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
