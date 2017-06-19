Bonnie Taylor, 89, of Kenmore, passed away May 29, 2017, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with dementia.

Bonnie was born June 16, 1927, in Tekamah, Neb., to Frank and Ruby (Dobbs) Kearney. She moved to Columbia Mont. with her family at the age of 3. She attended various rural schools and Columbus High School. She loved her Montana roots and never forgot them, making many happy return visits.

She moved with her family to the Yakima Valley. She graduated from Zillah High School in 1945.

In Sunnyside in 1946, she met Phil Taylor. In a whirlwind courtship, they were married two weeks later.

Bonnie was employed at Safeway bakery for years in Spokane. She then taught display and sales at Spokane Community College bakery. She was always known as a great cook.

Bonnie and Phil spent many years traveling in their motor home and snowmobiling.

Survivors include daughter, Lynn (Rev. Tim) Seim of Okotoks, Alberta; sons, Kirk Taylor of Seattle and Brent (Olga) Taylor of Othello; six granddaughters, 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Schut Ribail and Ethel Porter, sisters-in-law, Leona Kearney and Shirley Kearney; brother-in-law, Clayton Klippert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Phil; parents, parents-in-law Ellis and Alice (Barnes) Taylor; brothers Duane Kearney and Ken Kearney; and sisters Virginia Pease and Geraldine Klippert.

Memorial services will be June 24, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sunnyside.