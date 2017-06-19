‘Jim the Wonder Dog’ begins

— Young readers can continue to hone their comprehension skills over the next two weeks with “Jim the Wonder Dog.”

Along they way, they can win a cool treat from Burger Ranch or even a bicycle courtesy Burger Ranch, Bonzi’s and The Daily Sun.

And at the end of two weeks, they’ll have a book they put together themselves.

For the next eight issues, the newspaper will publish one chapter of the serialized story of “Jim the Wonder Dog.”

Written by Carolyn Mueller for elementary school readers, “Jim the Wonder Dog” tells the story of a Llewellin setter that amazed everyone with his ability to follow any command, hunt like a champion and even predict the future.



Was Jim super smart, or just well-trained?

Young readers can decide for themselves as they read each of the eight chapters and make themselves a book.

Today’s newspaper includes a shell of a “book,” with a blank page for each of the eight chapters.

The first chapter is on Page 9 of today’s newspaper.

Young readers should turn to that page, cut out the chapter and paste it into the appropriate location of the blank book.

After reading the chapter, answer the comprehension questions and return them and the entry form to the newspaper office at 600 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside, for a chance to win.

Tomorrow’s edition will feature Chapter 2, and so on.

After eight days of cutting out the chapters and pasting them into the publication, readers will have the complete eight-chapter book, “Jim the Wonder Dog.”

Don’t worry if you miss a day — the chapters will be posted to our webpage and Facebook page, too.

“Jim the Wonder Dog” offers parents and grandparents a great opportunity to encourage children to read. If children can read and understand the chapters, encourage them to do so. If their reading skills aren’t “there” yet, parents and grandparents can read a chapter a day to youngsters in their lives.

“Jim the Wonder Dog” also offers residents with reading deficiencies and opportunity to hone their skills in their favorite chair or park.

But there’s more to “Jim the Wonder Dog” than just cutting, pasting and reading.

Young readers who complete each chapter’s questions and return the entry form to the newspaper will be entered in a drawing for a cool treat.

Burger Ranch, 706 Yakima Valley Highway, will be offering sundae certificates for each of the eight chapters. The winners will be selected randomly from the entry forms July 3.

Burger Ranch is also partnering with Bonzi’s, 633 Yakima Valley Highway, and The Daily Sun for a grand prize giveaway of a bicycle. To qualify for the grand prize drawing, a child must read all eight chapters, complete the eight associated questionnaires correctly and return them the newspaper office at 600 S. Sixth St. before noon on Monday, July 3.

The grand prize winner will be selected randomly the afternoon of July 3, with winners announced in our July 5 edition of The Daily Sun.