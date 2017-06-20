Daily Sun seeks managing editor

SUNNYSIDE — The Daily Sun is looking for a managing editor who can lead our staff into the new media era through a mix of traditional news, social media and internet skills. If you can lead a traditional news operation while maintaining a strong web and social media presence, we want to hear from you.
Our newspaper is in a very competitive market, sandwiched between two larger dailies while competing with a variety of smaller weeklies in Eastern Washington. Published five days a week, we cover the Lower Yakima Valley from Prosser to Zillah, as well as eastern Klickitat County and the community of Bickleton.
EEO. Pre-employment drug screen and motor vehicle driving record check required. Full-time position with benefits that include, health care and life insurance, FSA, 401(k), sick, vacation and personal days.
Email a cover letter, resume, references and salary history to rharnack@dailysunnews.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment