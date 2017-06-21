A memorial service with full military honors will be held for James E. Zeigler, Sr., 74, of Sunnyside, at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Sunnyview VFW Post No. 3482, 615 North Ave.

Mr. Zeigler passed away on Oct. 16, 2016.

He was born Dec. 3, 1941, in Rulo, Neb., the son of, Gerald W. and Lucille E. (Baudentistel) Zeigler.

He was also raised in Rulo, where he attended school until the eighth grade.

In 1957, he attended Re-serve High School and grad-uated with the class of 1961.

Mr. Zeigler was drafted in-to the Army in February 1964 and got out in 1966.

After working several jobs in and around Rulo, he re-enlisted with the Army in March 1973, and retired as a Sergeant First Class in April 1993. Jim was stationed in Okinawa, Ft. Lewis, twice, Germany, twice, Korea and Ft. Sill, Okla. He loved being in the Army and didn’t want to retire.

He was an active member of AmVets Post No. 3733 and the Lower Valley Honor Guard, where he served honorably and enjoyably for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. (Prather) Zeigler, they would have celebrated 41 years of marriage in November; daughter, Anne (Mike) Zeigler-Royle; son, James, (Jenny); grandchildren, Shelby, Brandon, Matricia, Harley, Dakota and Hunter; great-granddaughter, Jade, with one on the way; sisters, Dorothy and Connie, of Falls City, Neb. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and both brothers, Ben and David. Jim was the oldest of five children.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities; Heartlinks Hospice, American Cancer Society or AmVets.org.