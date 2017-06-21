Jose Mendez, 84, a longtime Sunnyside resident, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017, at his home in Sunnyside.

Jose was born on Jan. 3, 1933, in Michoacán, Mexico, the son of Eliseo and Aurelia (Lopez) Mendez.

Jose enjoyed fishing and animals. He was an avid gardener, growing all types of vegetables and fruit.

He loved spending time with his family. Family get togethers were always a happy time.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evangelina Mendez; children, Guadalupe Mendez (Jose), Martin Mendez (Irma), Triny Mendez Gonzalez (Marcelino), Gabriel Mendez (Claudia), Pedro Mendez, Jose Luis Mendez, Teresa Mendez, Martha Sofia Mendez-Carlos (Kevin), Manuel Mendez, Ofelia Mendez-Alvarado (Jesus), Jesus Alvaro Mendez (Yesenia) and Ricky Mendez. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Antonio Mendez; and sisters, Piedad Mendez, Maria Mendez and Maria de Jesus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Aurelia (Lopez) Mendez, and sister, Ramona Mendez.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.