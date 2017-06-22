Anne Carole Slipper Flower was born on Oct. 14, 1934, and passed away on June 16, 2017.

She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham to Ruth Helliesen Slipper and Thomas Armine Slipper.

She attended Western Washington Normal School primary grades and played violin in Arthur Thal’s baby orchestra.

Anne moved to Bainbridge Island and commuted to Helen Bush School in Seattle.

She transferred to Bainbridge Island High School, graduating with the Class of 1952. She attended the University of Washington, became an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

After college, Anne worked for Boeing, Kaiser-Gypsum, took a three-month “grand tour of Europe” with 11 college ladies and a chaperone.

She joined the Seattle Symphony Orchestra staff as executive secretary for Ruth McCreary (the symphony’s business manager) and Milton Katims (the symphony’s conductor) during the exciting time of Seattle’s World Fair.

In 1965, she joined 70 “Hardwick Rangers” for a Velo Solex bicycle tour of the lowlands of Holland, Germany and Belgium (staying in hostels, hay stacks, sampling local brews and having a whale of a time).

On Oct. 15, 1966, she married Bill Flower and moved to Sunnyside, where her life exploded into several successful entrepreneurial endeavors — managing a 10-lane bowling alley with four pool tables, 15 pin ball machines, and two foos-ball tables. She managed to become proficient in all its offerings.

She also owned and operated The Extra Special Pantry, the classiest soup and sandwich shop in the Lower Yakima Valley. She was the exchequer for the family business.

Anne served on Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Planned Parenthood boards.

She was a member of the Lower Valley Community Concert Association, American Contract Bridge Association, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Patty Furukawa Orthopedic Guild and the Lower Yakima Valley Little Old Ladies’ Dominos Club.

Anne is survived by her husband, Bill; sister, CeCe Thomas; numerous cousins; brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends — all of whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held to honor her life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 327 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.