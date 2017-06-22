Reading reward

Photo by Ted Escobar
Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Liz Hockens of Granger presents Jose Herrera and Brenda Cortez brand new bikes as their reward for high reading during the recently concluded school year. Both completed fourth-grade. The accelerated reading program is sponsored by the Sunnyside Masonic Lodge. It provided the awards.
