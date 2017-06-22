Rebuilding a program, one note at a time

— When Sara Lawson came to the Granger School District two years ago to rebuild the high school music program, she really wasn’t sure she could do it.

Fortunately, Patricia Schlotfeldt was already in the district, keeping music alive in the lower grades. There were students with some music experience with whom Lawson could start.

Granger High’s music program ended in 2009. Student participation had dwindled. It seemed that neither students nor parents cared.

After Principal Trish Anderson and parents in the district started to ask for a return of Granger High music, the band and choir were re-instated in the 2015-16 school year.

Lawson came to town, but she was a bit nervous.

“I had never built a program before,” she said.

The school at which Lawson taught before Granger had many challenges that left her drained and dissatisfied with herself. She even wondered if she should continue teaching.

After her Granger interview, Lawson was hesitant to consider accepting the job. She feared she was not strong enough to build an entire program. Now, she’s glad she came.

“It has been incredibly fun getting to know these kids and overcoming challenges with them,” she said. “The culture is one that is very different than anything I had observed or taught in before.

“I had never had difficulty striking instant rapport with a group of kids,” she added. “These students were slow to let me in, but I expected as much.”

Lawson acknowledges the rebuild was made easier because of the presence of Schlotfeldt, who arrived in 2003.

Her duties then were beginning band, middle school band, high school band, pep band and choir. She also taught guitar and keyboard to students.

Schlotfeldt’s bands and choirs performed at various beginning, middle and high school music festivals in the Valley and marched every year in the Cherry Festival Parade.

After the high school program went south, Schlotfeldt became the grades K-4 music specialist at Roosevelt Elementary School. She did what she could to get students into music and maintain their interest. They perform concerts.

Schlotfeldt had used marimbas with fifth and sixth grade students while at the middle school. She took them to the lower grades, where they are still used.

Schlotfeldt was available when the band/choir position was reopened, but she believed Granger needed an endorsed music teacher at elementary school for preparation for middle and high school.

She started a recorder program for all fourth graders to give them a beginning band instrument.

“Sarah applied for the position, and the Granger School District now has two certificated music teachers,” she said.

Lawson and Schlotfeldt have been doing music together almost since Lawson arrived. The first combined music project was the district-wide Veterans Day program in 2015.

“I accompany Miss Lawson’s choirs on the piano for their music adjudications (they sing and get scored on different music elements like rhythm, phrasing, pitch, etc.),” Schlotfeldt said. “For concerts I help set up the sound system and accompany whatever group needs it.”

Once Lawson accepted the job, she called her mentors, strongest supporters and former professors. They offered valuable suggestions.

Although they often perform together, all ensembles rehearse separately in their own class periods.

Granger Middle School has one choir, a first-year band and a second-year band.

Granger High School has one choir, a percussion ensemble and one band. Both choirs are a mix of first- and second-year students.

For formal concerts, each choir prepares its own separate songs and usually prepares a few songs for which groups are combined to finish their set.

For the same concerts, beginning and cadet band, drum line and high school band prepare pieces separately. For the March concert, the drum line and high school band combined.

Only in events where numbers are necessary like the Cherry Festival Parade and graduation do the cadet band, middle school and high school band and drum line perform combined.

“I can count on one hand how many students already knew how to read music at the intermediate level,” Lawson said. “Minus those five students, my entire program could not read music.”

Last year, all band students performed together and played a simplified arrangement of Pomp and Circumstance for graduation.

Everyone was a beginner. This year they moved up to a more mature arrangement of “Pomp and Circumstance” with a mix of first and second-year students.

Many teachers take over programs, but few can say they have built one from the ground up.

Lawson is doing it. There were 99 students in the high school and middle school music programs last year. There were 145 this year.

“My students have developed an insatiable curiosity about the music world, and it is one of the greatest joys of my job,” Lawson said. “It has been wonderful seeing how many students come in during lunch once I opened the doors. I hear the kids say they would rather be here. They like the environment and try to spend as much time here as possible.”

“There are no dull moments with any of my classes,” Lawson added. “Either they are showing more of their true selves or I am rubbing off on them, but they are so funny and make me laugh every day.

“We are reaching the conclusion of only our second year, and already I see so much change in my kids.”