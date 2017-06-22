Steven Leroy Ross, 64, of Sunnyside died June 21, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born Feb. 16, 1953, in San Francisco, Calif.

Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017, from 1-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside service will be Monday, June 26, 2017, at 9:30 am at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

