Students earn college funds

— Two Lower Yakima Valley students are among 24 Northwest Farm Credit Services scholarship recipients.

Harrison Moore, the son of Gary and Deanne Moore, graduated from Prosser High School and will attend Washington State University in the fall.

Maci Favilla, the daughter of Brent and Melissa Favilla, graduated from Zillah High School and plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall. Each will receive $2,000 scholarships.