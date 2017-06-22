UW announces Dean’s list

SEATTLE — Sunnyside area students named to the University of Washington Dean’s List for Winter 2017 Quarter include: Vanessa Alvarez, Elizabeth Bobadilla, J Guadalupe Bustamante, Amanda Cervantes, Sophia Judith Dominguez, Marthy Hernandez, Jazmine Jean Sanchez, Adrian Santos, Clarissa Suarez, Carlos Vargas, Hesbeyda Villafana and Yazaret Villafana.
Other Lower valley students, by town, on the Dean’s List are:
GRANDVIEW — Cameron S. Dillon, Samuel Madera and Yareli Pedroza Garcia.
GRANGER — Alejandro Navarro Isiordia, and Miguel Angel Mariscal.
MABTON — Jose Luis Lopez, Vanessa Ann Sanchez, and Lukas William Wavrin.
OUTLOOK — Daisy Alexandra Jaime.
