Clifford Gerald McDonald age 89 a lifelong resident of Sunnyside, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his home in Sunnyside.

Cliff was born April 2, 1928, at his parents’ home in Green Valley.

The son of Gerald and Dora (Carty) McDonald, Cliff received his education in Sunnyside, starting at Denny Blaine School and finishing at Sunnyside High School with the graduating class of 1946.



Cliff joined the Coast Guard after high school. Upon returning from the Coast Guard, he met Pat VanBelle on a blind date. They were married two years later. Cliff and Pat were married for 67 years.

Cliff enjoyed all outdoor activities. He was active in all sports in school; football, baseball and basketball, with football being his favorite.



Cliff worked for the local telephone company for 34 years. He started when the company was known as Oregon-Washington Telephone Company.

Cliff enjoyed hunting, fishing and family activities. He had spent several elk hunting seasons in Idaho with his dad and friends.

Cliff’s grandchildren and great grandchildren all called him “Gramps.” He was their No. 1 fan, he was always there to cheer them on at all school activities and sporting events.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Pat McDonald of Sunnyside; daughter Sharon McDonald of Maine; granddaughters Gretchen Palomarez (David) and Megan Newbury (Tim) both of Sunnyside; great-grandchildren, Anthony, D.J., Samantha, Nick, Tayler and Nate; great-great grandsons Elijah and A.J.; and brother-in-law Don Van Belle (Lillian) of San Diego, Calif.

Cliff is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra McDonald; brother, Myron McDonald; and sister, Margaret Rawlings.

A Celebration of Life “Open House” will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. at the Snipes Mountain Brewery in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunnyside Fire Department or Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.

Those wishing to sign Cliff’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.