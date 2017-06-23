Jovita Cazares, 58, of Sunnyside died June 21, 2017, in Sunnyside.















She was born March 23, 1959, in Los Guajes, Mexico.



Viewing and visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017, with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday June 29, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

