Man gets two years

— A local man will serve two years in jail for running over his brother with a car, resulting in his death.

Raul Cabrera, 48, was sentenced last week in Yakima County Superior Court after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, records show.

The sentence of 24 months will be concurrent for both counts, records show.

And Cabrera was also ordered to pay $5,759 in restitution to the state of Washington, records show.

On Sept. 29, 2015, Cabrera and his brother, Jose, got into a fight while in a car in the area of the Sheller Road and North 16th Street intersection, court records show.

Jose Cabrera, 41, allegedly got out of the car and jumped on it, records show. Raul Cabrera then ran over his brother with the car.

Jose Cabrera was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital, then to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he died on Oct. 2.